|
|
WALKER, Joe Sidney Joe Sidney Walker, age 95, passed away February 2, 2020. Joe was born in Austin, Texas, on January 18,1925. He was the youngest son of Otis Walker and Moselle Spaw and brother to Beverly Walker and Sayers Walker. He grew up in Austin, served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1946, and married Mary Francis Louise Engbloom on November 2, 1946. He was the manager at Dart Bowl and later a superintendent at the McCarty Corporation. After he retired, he volunteered at the Morris Williams Golf Course. Joe loved the outdoor sports of hunting, fishing, and golf. He liked to bowl and collect coins. He enjoyed cooking, learning about nutrition, and playing the guitar. He loved boating and would take his daughters out to Lake Travis to ski. Joe was a pragmatic man who loved to figure out how things worked, whether it was a crossword puzzle or a car engine. His authenticity could not be denied. Joe was predeceased by his wife, Mary Walker, and his granddaughter, Shelley Bruce Lane de Courtin. Joe is survived by his daughters Kathy Bruce and husband David, and Kristy Walker, granddaughters Jenny Walker and Robin Bruce-Helson and husband Russell, and great grandsons Hunter and Liam Helson. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 12:00-2:00 p.m., at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, 6100 N. Lamar Blvd, in Austin. To share condolences with the family, please visit www.cookwaldenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 9, 2020