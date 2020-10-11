POWELL, Joe T., M.D. Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Joe Thomas Powell died peacefully on September 17, 2020. On the snowy morning of January 4, 1940, Joe was born to Irene Patton Powell and Roy Lee Powell in Paducah, Texas. He grew up in that small-town in northwest Texas. There he learned and lovingly practiced family Christian values for the rest of his life. By age five, Joe's musical talents emerged and grew throughout his school years. His Boogie Woogie drew crowds around the piano to watch his nimble fingers zip up and down the keyboard. Later he expanded his gift to the saxophone where he played in the high school band and earned All-State honors. He graduated Paducah High School in the class of '58 as student body president and valedictorian. Throughout his life he cherished the close relationship maintained with his classmates. His first year at University of Texas at Austin, Joe achieved membership as a Junior Fellow and Arts & Sciences Honor Society. He was later elected president of Longhorn Band and became a member of Texas Cowboys, Tejas Organization, and selected as member of Student Leadership Delegation to the University of Chile in 1960. He graduated from UT with honors and a member of Phi Beta Kappa in 1962. Joe met Marion Cathy Ziller, an Austin native, in the emergency room of Austin's Brackenridge Hospital where Cathy worked as a nurse and Joe as an extern. They married on December 27, 1965 after a short courtship. Their marriage enjoyed nearly 55 years filled with fun, laughter, music, respect, and love. Two sons, Richard and John, blessed their union. In 1967 Dr. Joe T. Powell graduated with honors from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston gaining membership in Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. To earn extra money during his junior and senior years, Joe served as organist for the First Presbyterian Church of Galveston. His internship and residency included four years in Dallas, Texas at Baylor and Parkland Hospitals. He finished with a board certification in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. Along with every graduate of his medical school class, Dr Powell served the Vietnam war effort for the next three years. He entered U.S. Army military medical corps with rank of major and served at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. There he earned The U.S. Army Commendation Medal for work in civilian stroke program. After military service, Dr. Powell joined the faculty at The Ohio State University College of Medicine where he taught from 1974-1976. Missing their Texas roots, Joe and Cathy returned to Austin to start his private medical practice. Joe retired in 2014 after forty four years of practice. In Austin, Dr. Powell was a member of Travis County Medical Society, Texas Medical Association, and American Medical Association. He served as a Travis County delegate to TMA for twenty-two years. Joe faithfully served Austin's Saint David's Episcopal Church, serving over the many years as a Vestry member, head usher, pianist for children's choir program, lector, and member of Canterbury handbell choir. Throughout his life Joe enjoyed his family, friends, exercising, traveling, playing the piano, camping with his sons and their friends, and reading historical biographies especially books of World War II. Holiday celebrations were his favorite times filled with music and friends' laughter. His special gift was a quick wit with hysterical "one-liners". In February 2016 Joe became severely ill with a systemic infection which left him unable to walk and confinement to a hospital bed at home. He met this challenge with courage, a pleasant manner and positive attitude until his death. Surviving him are his beloved wife, Cathy; sons Richard T. Powell, and wife, Hien of Aurora, Colorado and John B. Powell of Round Rock, Texas; brother Jack L. Powell of Mineral Wells; nephews Jay Powell and wife, Lori and Clay Powell and wife, Rhonda of Mineral Wells; Dr. Carl Clary of Lubbock; great nieces Taryn P. Sandvig, Portia Clary; great-nephews Jay Martin Powell, Broox and Jax Powell, Gage Clary; granddaughters Charlotte Powell and Grace Ryan, Preceding him in death were parents Roy and Irene Powell and sister Mary Frances Clary. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held on October 14,2020 at the chapel of St. Michael's And All Angels Church in Dallas. At a later date, a celebration of his life will be held in Austin for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hospice of Austin, 4107 Spicewood Springs Road, Austin, Texas 78759; or The Helping Hand Home For Children, Inc., 3804 Avenue B, Austin, Texas 78751. Arrangements are by Sparkman Hillcrest Funeral Home, Dallas, Texas.



