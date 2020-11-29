ALBEE, Joel Lawrence "Larry" Albee, Joel Lawrence "Larry" went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus on November 17th, 2020 at age 67. Larry was born to Joel Lawrence Albee Sr. and Doretha Maxine Thomas- Albee on February 4, 1953 at Tinker Airforce Base in Midwest City, Oklahoma. He moved with his family to Santee California in 1961 and attended Santana High School where he played bass drum in the marching band. He married Teresa Marie Keith September 28, 1973 and had three children Heather Marie, Joel Lawrence III and Jeremy Eugene. Later he had a son Joshua Yohann Albee in Texas with Christianne Desrosier. He moved to Texas in the 80's meeting Don Chapman who needed a handy man at the time. They became fast friends. Larry became the camel whisperer working with Betty Crow and taking care of Don's camels for 25 years. They took the camels to vacation bible schools, took part of live nativity pageants, and gave thousands of camel rides to school children. You may have run into Larry at one of the Chapman Car lots. One of his favorite schools was the blind school and letting the children feel the different parts of the camel. One time he worked several weeks on the set of the movie "Second Hand Lions" with the camels and during a break a gentleman sat down beside him and they had a 10 min conversation enjoying themselves. He later described the gentleman as " a real nice guy". He didn't realize until someone came up to let Robert Duval know he was needed on set now, that he had been talking with the main co-star of the movie Robert Duval. And that's how Larry was, he never met a stranger and treated all the same. He also graduated from ACC in welding and became a professional welder the past 25 years or so. We all agreed including Larry that he didn't dress for business. People may have dismissed him at his looks but that was their problem and their loss, not his. His looks though, also landed him a part in a Dorito's commercial played during the Super Bowl some years ago. Long time friend Carl Van Ryswyk described him as "the intellectual gentle giant, dependable, and loyal. He was about as versatile as you could get, a true jack of all trades. " No matter the project or event he always managed to make it work. He could talk about anything, structural engineering, history, philosophy, to spiritual matters, to how to fix your washing machine. He loved to laugh and it was infectious. Like all of us we are works in progress and he found his way later in life and became a warm hug to all of us. He was truly a work in progress continually learning, from books, people and improving himself as a human being. He went so far as to tattoo on his inside forearm THINK X 2 A reminder to himself to think twice before doing or saying something. He also used that tattoo as a teaching tool with children and young people. He was full of thoughtful wisdom and insight. You might have to ponder what he said at times to get the depth of it. One young friend said she appreciated his advice " never let yourself go when reaching for the end goal, even when you end up crawling sometimes." His was a life transformed, embracing Jesus as his Lord. He attended Park Hills Baptist Church many years and most recently had attended River in the Hills. He is preceded in death by his parents Joel Lawrence Sr. and Doretha Albee and 2 sons Joel Lawrence Albee III and Jeremy Eugene Albee and his grandson Justin Jesus Moreno. And longtime girlfriend Betty Crow. He is survived by his daughter Heather Marie Albee of Kansas City, Kansas and granddaughter Sarah Marie Heller of Hunter, Kansas, and her son - his only great grandchild Emerson Jon Heller, granddaughter Brianna Marie Steele of Kansas City, Kansas and son Joshua Yohann Albee of Montreal, Quebec, Canada and brother Donald Albee and sister Deana Volker both of Port Angeles, WA. And a sister by choice Sky Burns. Larry's ashes will be buried next to Betty's in Dripping Springs. Larry said when you lay down to go to bed at night think about how love starts in your toes and grows and fills you up. So let love start in your toes. That's what Larry would want for us.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store