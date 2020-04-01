|
Rudd, Joel (Jody) William April 1, 1920 February 18, 2020 Today would have been Jody's 100th birthday. He almost made it. There are not enough words in all the dictionaries in all the world to express the void that his death has left in the hearts of those that he loved and those that loved him. Joel was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, the surviving son of Albert and Mae (nee Grubaugh). After his Army service during World War II, he was headed for California, but a pit stop in Austin turned in to the rest of his lifetime, and he never made it further west, except as a tourist. A University of Texas graduate, Joel served as a librarian for the UT Law School and the State of Texas Health Department. Joel was married to Helen McManus until her death in 1981. Joel was a kind, giving and patient soul. He cared for people, dogs and wildlife, not necessarily in that order. He was a master of simple kindnesses; baking a birthday cake for a young man, retrofitting a house for an injured friend, encouraging a young writer, or helping to establish a small library that is now known as the Westbank Community Library. One of his proudest accomplishments, Joel helped lead the original steering committee that created the library, and he served as the first treasurer, securing grant dollars to fund the fledgling operation. Expanding his love for all things books and reading, Joel volunteered for many years with the Texas Talking Books Program, making sure books were accessible to those with visual impairments. Joel was also an early patron of the Wild Basin Wilderness Preserve, also serving as a volunteer and guide to early visitors. Joel's other philanthropic interests included the People's Community Clinic, the Sierra Club, the Central Texas Food Bank, Meals on Wheels and More, and the Austin Empty Bowl Project, to name a few. In 1992, he met Bill Evans, and they remained together for the rest of his life. In 2013, they were able to be legally married, and so they were. Antiquated laws did not make them love each other less, new laws just allowed them to make legal what their hearts already knew. Joel is survived by his husband Bill Evans, a gaggle of friends who became the family he made, and two crazy girl dogs. If Joel could have chosen a spirit animal, it would have been a dog. He had many in his lifetime, and he loved them all, even when loving them was not convenient. He never gave up on his dogs, his friends, or his loved ones. Friends frequently remarked that, if there is a possibility of reincarnation, they would like to return to this earth as one of Joel's dogs. He shared their traits of loyalty and unconditional love, and he shared that love with his husband, his friends, his community and the planet. To honor Joel's life and memory, please do something kind for someone today. And tomorrow. And the next day. Please make kindness a habit. If you would care to honor Joel with a donation to a worthy cause, please consider the Joel W Rudd Endowment at the Westbank Community Library. Joel will know of your kindnesses, and he will appreciate them very much.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 1, 2020