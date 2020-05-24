|
|
GARRETT, Joelle Hanks March 8, 1956 - April 28, 2020 Joelle passed from this mortal coil peacefully, at the home she shared with her husband after one of the best last days. She is survived by her husband of nine years, Thomas Jasper Garrett, her daughter Amber Leuschen-Elliott and husband Rick and their son Nolan Elliott; father Phillip Hanks, sisters Kathy Schwarzlose and Phyllis Edwards and their families. She was born in San Antonio, Texas and was raised in Battle Creek, Iowa. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1974 and moved to the Austin, Texas area in 1979 where she lived the rest of her life. She spent most of her career in the printing industry, visual design being her forte. She especially loved striking images, careful layout and elegant visual design. The worldwide technology shift from print to digital changed her opportunities and she was forced to adapt to a different workplace, spending the last years of her life as a retail merchandiser. She had just retired and was looking forward to spending more time with her grandson and her hobbies. She was an excellent cook, took great joy in gardening as well as the company of her many friends. Quite simply put, Joelle was a beautiful vivacious woman. She loved the beach, she loved her home, she had a deep love of Texas Bluebonnets, and she most certainly loved her daughter and grandson with all her heart.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 24, 2020