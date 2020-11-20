1/1
John Albert Junk
1963 - 2020
JUNK, John Albert December 28, 1963 November 16, 2020 John Albert Junk of Austin, Texas loving husband, giving father, doting grandfather, caring son, loyal brother, larger-than-life uncle, and steadfast friend found Eternal Peace on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was 56. John is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Lore Harkrider-Junk; daughter, Debra Flores, and son-in-law, Roberto Flores; daughter Elizabeth Biddle, and son-in-law, Darren Biddle; son, Daniel Junk; son, Samuel Junk; grandchildren, Kennedy Toynes, Ciprianna Flores, Cayla Flores, Lucas Flores, Landon Biddle, and Olivia Biddle; mother, Frances Junk; brother, Ed Terrazas (Kelley); brother, Tony Junk (Nannette); sister, Mary Bialaszewski; sister, Katie Congdon (Philip); sister, Yvonne Wilson (Charley); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends who were like family to him; and a network of trusty dogs, including Stormy Girl, Scooby Doo, Jackie Boy, and Bella Boo. Preceding him into Eternal Peace were his father, Dan Junk; brother, Michael Junk; and brother-in-law, Joe Bialaszewski. Born in Austin on December 28, 1963, John was a lifelong South Austinite. He attended Travis Heights Elementary, Linder Elementary, Fulmore Junior High School and William B. Travis High School (Class of 1982). He further studied at Del Mar College in Corpus Christi, where, among many accomplishments, he learned to create the perfect lemon meringue pie while receiving an Associate's Degree in Culinary Arts. John's motor performed at a pace that exceeded 99 percent of humankind's. He liked doing lots of things fast. His 90-minute door-to-door trips from his Austin home to the Ballpark in Arlington were legendary. His life's professional calling was working in restaurants, beginning as a pre-teen in the family business, Dan's Hamburgers. After college, John gained valuable experience at Chuy's and Fran's Hamburgers, before returning to Dan's Hamburgers where he served the past 21 years as the head of food safety, quality assurance, procurement, and general manager among their four Austin-area stores. Away from work, when he wasn't speedily running errands or doting on his grandchildren, John enjoyed playing disc golf at Austin-area parks, sharing fun times with friends and family, fishing, hiking, kayaking, walking his dogs, cycling, camping, listening to all genres of music, watching professional sports (especially his beloved Dallas Cowboys), and taking in University of Texas football games and Longhorn baseball games at Disch-Falk Field, where he was a longtime season ticketholder. Consistent with his generous nature, John was an organ donor. In his honor, please consider making a financial contribution to Donate Life Texas or an organ donor organization of your choice. Visitation will be held 3:00 pm 6:00 pm, Sunday, November 22 at Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes South, 2620 South Congress Avenue. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 am, Monday, November 23 at St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church, 126 W. Oltorf Street. Interment will following at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, 19106 San Marcos Highway in Martindale, Texas. Honoring John and serving as pallbearers will be Michael Offord Sr., Michael Keating, Abel Gutierrez Jr., Alonzo Herrera, Daniel Martinez and Errol Hale. Due to COVID-19, visitors are asked to respect current health and safety protocols regarding wearing masks, social distancing and sanitization. Seating will be limited at the Mass. Remembrances may be left at www.wcfish.com


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church
NOV
23
Interment
Memory Lawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Home South
2620 S. Congress Ave
Austin, TX 78704
5124421446
