RITCHIE, John Alexander John Alexander Ritchie passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 surrounded by loving family. A native of Wisconsin, John was born in Kewaunee on September 24, 1941. He attended Wisconsin Lutheran High School, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. John graduated from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee in 1963 with a B.S. in political science, and an M.S. in political science in 1964 from the same institution. He spent the next two years on active duty with the U.S. Army in Germany. After completing his military service, he received his Ph.D. in political science from Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) in 1960. John, a career Foreign Service Officer specializing in political affairs with the U.S. Department of State, entered the Foreign Service in 1976 after spending seven years teaching foreign policy, international relations, and comparative politics courses at universities in Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Texas. His first assignment in the Department was as Policy Planning Officer in the Bureau of Inter-American Affairs. He later served as Political Officer in the Office of Cuban Affairs (1986-89) and Coordinator for U.S. Mexico Border Affairs (2004-2006). He first served overseas as Political Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Lima, Peru (1978-80) and then as Political/ Economic Officer and Deputy Consul General at the U.S. Consulate in Krakow, Poland (1981-83),during the height of the Polish "Solidarity" Movement and its demise with the imposition of martial law. He also served as Political Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia, Brazil (1986-89), Political Officer at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spain (1989-93), Political Counselor at the U.S. Embassy Montevideo, Uruguay (1993-96), Labor Counselor at the U.S. Embassy Mexico City, Mexico (1996-2001), and Consul General of the U.S. Consulate General in Monterrey, Mexico (2001-2004). John was a guest speaker at the White House, National War College, the U.S. Department of State Foreign Service Institute, CIA, other federal agencies, as well as a number of U.S. and foreign universities. He received special awards from the U.S. Department of State, Labor, and Commerce. From 2007-2018 he was Liaison Officer for the U.S. Department of State to the U.S. Congress and then to the State of Texas (immigration and travel issues). John's interests included traveling, reading, history (including ancestry), music, swimming, walking and polka dancing. While in Austin he was an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, serving as an Elder. He enjoyed the University of Texas Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Program, the Austin Newcomers Club activities, the Texas Foreign Affairs Group, and the Austin Classical Guitar Society and other concerts, as well as the important friendships that he made. John is preceded in death by his father Earl Alexander Ritchie, mother Olivia O. N. Ritchie, and his sister Pamela Maher. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years Naomi Ritchie, daughter Alexandra Ritchie, son David Ritchie, sisters Nancy Swanson and Pat Loria, and several nephews and nieces. John will be remembered for his intelligence, integrity, and generosity of spirit with family, friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held for John on Saturday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 3501 Red River Rd., Austin, TX 78705. A light lunch is offered following the service. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Hospice Austin, your own public radio or TV station (in Austin KUT, KMFA and KLRU), the Austin Classical Guitar Society, or St. Jude Children Research Hospital. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 20, 2019