TRAVIS, John Allen Mr. John Allen "J.T." Travis, of Austin, TX, passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020 at the age of 68. J.T. was born to parents Oscar and Frances Travis on August 30, 1951 in Port Arthur, TX. He attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Port Arthur, after which he moved to Austin, TX. J.T. possessed a passionate love for sports and music and was a die-hard New Orleans Saints and Willie Nelson fan. Known for his quick wit and sense of humor, J. T. is fondly remembered by family, friends, golf buddies and patrons of his favorite spot and former employer, Deep Eddy Cabaret. J.T. is survived by his nieces and nephew, Karrie Stefflen, Michelle Carter and Michael Stefflen; his great niece and nephew, Julia Gros and Jesse Carter; his cousins, Darla Guidry, Don Travis, Larry Travis, Paul Travis, Fletcher Travis, Skyla Herford and Latice Fontenot; and his close friends, Mark and Janie Murphy, Inger Olsen, David Pratt and the rest of J.T.'s "Austin family," who are too numerous to name. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Frances Travis; his sister, Carol Stefflen and his cousin, Patricia Mahlen. The family is grateful for the condolences and requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the Carol Stefflen Scholarship Fund at First Baptist Church Port Neches. J.T.'s ashes will be scattered in Austin at a memorial service to be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 16, 2020