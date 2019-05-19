MURAN SR., John Anthony John Anthony Muran, Sr. of Round Rock, TX passed away on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born on November 2nd, 1946. After working for 35 years at Fox Service Company, he retired and spent his time watching Cash Cab, enjoying political shows and reading John Grisham's Legal thrillers. He considered one of his proudest accomplishments to be mentoring those in the field of HVAC and making life-long friends with co-workers and customers alike. He dearly loved and was completely devoted to his family. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Kay Muran, (married 51 years), children John Muran, Jr., Renée Toussaint, and Son-in-law Mark Toussaint, his grandchildren Branden Robertson, John "Tony" Muran, Christian Jones, Kaley Jones, Lucas Toussaint, Patricia Muran, Liam Moon, great-grandchildren Cassy Robertson, Lily Robertson and Luke Robertson, Father-in-law Chester Dixon and wife Pat Allen, sister Julianne Nemec, beloved pets, Puppy Oscar, Kitty, Peri and "BORING" his 12-year old Plecostomus Fish. He is predeceased by parents John A. Muran Sr. and Anne Virost, siblings Dorothy Andreano, Agnes Muran and Edward Muran, son Ricky Arthur Muran and beloved pets, Scratch, Milo & "Domin-no-nuts". A Celebration of John's life will be held on Saturday, July 20th, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3003 Northland Drive, Austin, Texas 78757. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam of John's name to . Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary