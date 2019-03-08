LANGAN, John Bauer John Bauer Langan, 63, formerly of Denver, CO, Madison, WI, College Station, TX, and Austin, TX, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, surrounded by family at his home in Round Rock, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church with Deacon Gene Saienga, officiating. A celebration will follow at The Ranch House at Teravista. John was born in Columbus, Nebraska to Joseph and Rosemary Langan (Bauer) on September 24, 1955. He graduated from Sun Prairie High School near Madison, Wisconsin before completing his bachelor's degree at the University of Wisconsin. While in Madison, he met and married the love of his life, Jan Johnson, on September 15, 1979. He worked as a restaurant manager for 43 years, making countless close friends along the way, before spending a year of retirement fulfilling his dream of working part time at a golf course and traveling the world. He lived his life with unrelenting optimism, love, humor, and a spirit that made spending time with him enjoyable and memorable in any circumstance. He squeezed more fun into his 63 years than an average man would get in 100. He was deeply proud and supportive of his family and friends, and was always there for them when needed. His passion for family, friends, golf, music, the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and trivia will live on through all he knew. John is preceded in death by his parents, his sister in-law Mary Michael Langan (Giaquinto), and his niece Amy Malmgren. John is survived by his beloved wife Jan, son Christopher Langan (Alma), daughter Jennifer Gifford (Matthew), and four treasured grandchildren Abigail Gifford, William Gifford, Nicolas Langan, and Emilia Langan. He is survived by ten brothers and sisters; Donna Millie, Michael Langan, Janet Langan, Helen (Nell) Vander Schaaf, Timothy Langan, Joseph (Doke) Langan, Patrick Langan, Mary Jo (Molly) Erickson, Bernadine (Beanie) Langan-Smith, and Erich Langan, as well as an additional brother Mark (Max) Janikowski. He is also survived by Kenneth Klein and Nancy Shaffer Klein, whom he considered his children, and Elizabeth Klein, whom he considered his granddaughter. He never walked alone. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary