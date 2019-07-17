CARLSON, John Benton John Benton Carlson, 95, passed peacefully on Saturday, July 13th. John's passing was preceded by the death of his wife, Julia Wallace Carlson. John Benton is survived by all four of his children and their families; Bruce Carlson, his wife Lisa, and their children Benton and Brian; Linda Carlson; James Carlson and his wife Nancy; Donna Reichert, her husband Walter, and their children Jackie and Ben. John Benton will be remembered by all of his immediate and extended family for his love, kindness and support. John was born and grew up on a farm near Georgetown, Texas. His family worked hard and survived the Great Depression. In his early twenties, John joined the army during World War II. He became a paratrooper and was trained to be on the front lines of a possible assault on Japan. After the war he returned to central Texas and met Judy, the love of his life. John and Judy settled in Austin, Texas. Their love and marriage lasted for more than sixty years. John Benton held a number of jobs and finally found his calling as a mail carrier. In order to support his family, he also worked a second job painting and remodeling homes. He had a magical carpenter's touch and enriched the lives of so many with his hard work. John was a charter member of Crestview United Methodist Church in Austin. He continued to be instrumental in the church's growth and development. John and Judy were loyal to everyone blessed to be a part of the friendships they both cherished. John Benton will be missed by each person he has touched. He will also be remembered for his love, his acceptance for all others and his faith. Visitation will be held at Cook-Walden Funeral Home, at 6100 N. Lamar, on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6-8 pm. There will be a private burial Thursday, July 18, 2019, followed by a memorial service at Crestview United Methodist Church at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Austin, especially Christopher House, would be appreciated. Published in Austin American-Statesman on July 17, 2019