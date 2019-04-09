Home

John Bufor Wilson Jr.

John Bufor Wilson Jr. Obituary
WILSON, John Buford Jr. Mr. John Buford Wilson, Jr. (JBW) Loving & Loved, a proud husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, storyteller and friend. JBW was born in Shreveport, LA on April 25th 1938 and passed peacefully at his long-time home in Austin, Texas on April 1, 2019, just before his 81st birthday. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him and his loving family. Betty, his wife of almost 59 years! And their four children: Toni, John, Steve, and Sharon. More details and memories are viewable at: https://everloved.com/life-of/john-wilson-jr/
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 9, 2019
