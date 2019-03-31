|
SANDERS, John Burton John Burton Sanders, 86, passed away March 22, 2019, in Austin. He was born June 1, 1932, in Tulsa, OK, to Julian (Buck) and Pearl Sanders, married Rosemary Roark, and had two children. He earned a BA in music at the University of Tulsa and an MS in library science at UT Austin, where he also studied linguistics and Hindi (living 1.5 years in India). He served in the USAF (S. Korea) and in the Air Force Reserve (Lt Col Ret). For 48 years, he tuned pianos and worked for the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Austin as pianist and sexton. He lived at Westminster Manor for the past 16.7 years. John is predeceased by his parents and his former wife of 16 years and survived by his son, Charles Sanders; daughter, Ursula Waln; sister, Natalie Beightol; brother-in-law, Richard O. Beightol; niece, Karen Brown; and nephew, Richard M. Beightol. John wanted no service.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 31, 2019