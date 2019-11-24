|
BURTTSCHELL, John Memorial services for John Burttschell, 90, of Austin, Texas, will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings with Terry Bage officiating. Following the service, military honors will be provided by the Giddings American Legion York Post 276. John H. Burttschell advanced throttles to max power and made his final takeoff into the wild blue yonder on November 16, 2019 at 0555. He is now flying high in the sky. John was born in Dime Box, Texas on December 17, 1928, the son of Elder and Mamie Burttschell, the oldest of their eight children. Through his high school years, he helped his father by hauling ice, beer, soda water, and ice cream from Giddings to cafes and merchants in Dime Box. He also helped with his father with ranching. John attended Dime Box public schools and graduated from Dime Box High School in 1946. He then attended Texas A&M, graduating in 1951 with a degree in civil engineering and also received his 2nd Lieutenant commission in the United States Air Force. After serving in the Korean War, he continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves and National Guard as a Lt. Colonel. John went on to serve with the Corps of Engineers and retired in 1993. He was active in several service clubs and belonged to several engineering organizations. He was active in church work while in Mississippi. John was very fond of his association with his in-laws, the Waller families of Mississippi. And now as John fly's high in the wild blue yonder he is singing words of that old familiar song, "In heaven there is no beer, that's why we drink it here, and when I'm gone from here, my friends will be drinking all the beer." John in preceded in death by his parents, Elder and Mamie Burttshell; three wives, Stella McLaurin Jones, Mildred "Millie" Waller, and Helen Duckworth; sister, June Leite, and brother, Bobby Burttschell. He is survived by his daughter, Brigitte & Frank Payne of San Marcos; four stepchildren, Phillip & Denise Wade of Madison, MS, Myra & Herb Hammond of Dallas, Leslyn & Greg Ellston of St. Louis, MO, and Kala & John Horecky of Madison, MS; twelve step grandchildren; sisters, Betty Brinkman of Deanville, Bernell Markert of Austin, Jean Bay of Deanville, and Kerry Ondrasek of Caldwell; one brother, Joe Burttschell of San Antonio, and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Arrangements by Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Giddings, Texas.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 24, 2019