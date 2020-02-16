|
|
SCHWEITZER, John Campbell John Campbell Schweitzer departed this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020, at his home in Austin. John is survived by his wife Susan Hull Schweitzer, his beloved daughters Lyle Jackson and Lane Ray (John), Susan's daughter Blakely Hull, of San Francisco, his grandsons Campbell and Luke Jackson and Jack and Charles Ray, all of Dallas, and his brothers Eric Schweitzer (Sandra) of Greenville, South Carolina, and Bruce Schweitzer of Alpine, Wyoming. John was preceded in death by his parents, Lt. Col. John H. Schweitzer and Joan Campbell Schweitzer, and his wife of 42 years, Carol King Schweitzer. Born in St. Louis on July 14, 1944, John traveled the world with his military family and attended a number of schools. He went on to earn a B.A. in economics and a M.B.A. in finance from the University of Missouri, where he was also a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. John served in the US Army as a lieutenant and aide de camp to the commanding general at Ft. Bliss Army base from 1968 to 1970. In 1970, John began his professional career in El Paso, with emphasis on real estate and related financial transactions. While in El Paso, John was named Outstanding Young Texan in 1979. A few years later, in 1988, John and his family moved to Austin, where he continued his many business enterprises and where they made so many new and wonderful friends. Through his determination, persistence, insight and hard work, John became a highly sought-after leader, advisor and mentor to many organizations and individuals. John was Managing Partner of Campbell Capital, Ltd., President of Westgate Corporation (1977 to present), Trustee and Lead Director of Regency Centers Trust (1997 to present), President of TGK Investments Corp., (1973-1977), and served as a director and trustee on a number of national and international corporate boards. John was also very generous, with his time, talents and resources. He was deeply involved with his community and a supporter of a number of charitable organizations, including the M.D. Anderson Cancer Treatment Center (Director), Texas Christian University (Trustee), United Way of El Paso (Chairman and President), Austin Crime Commission (Director), and many, many others. John enjoyed working, so much so that he never considered retiring. He loved the challenge of negotiating a complex transaction, and while usually gaining the upper hand, he always treated those across the table with courtesy and respect. He understood the critical importance of personal and organizational integrity, and those with whom he did business knew his handshake was as dependable as any legal document. He valued his business relationships and considered it part of his responsibility to encourage and enable those in leadership positions of the companies he owned or directed. John enters the Kingdom of Heaven having lived his life with honor, integrity, self-discipline and love. While business was important to John, his family and friends were his passion. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. His daughters Lyle and Lane were his moon and stars, as were his grandsons. He was their champion, mentor and advocate, and was a positive influence in every aspect of their lives. After the many years of emptiness following Carol's passing, John met and fell in love with Susan, who had lost her first husband at about the same time. They married in 2018, renewing and sharing together the joys of companionship, family, friends, travel, good times and lots of laughter. John's friends, and there were many, knew they had a true friend upon whom they could depend no matter the circumstance. They appreciated his humor, laughed with him -- sometimes at him and valued his opinion on a wide variety of topics. They respected his constant, determined nature, whether on the golf course, in a corporate boardroom, or in the midst of some personal challenge. John will be missed terribly by his loving family and all who were fortunate to know him and call him friend. While the rest of us remain on this earth for whatever time we are granted, we know John will be in intense negotiations with St. Peter, arranging every detail of our arrival. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 o'clock on Friday, February 21, at Tarrytown United Methodist Church in Austin, Texas. A private family burial will be held at Austin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the M.D. Anderson Foundation.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 16, 2020