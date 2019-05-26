DROLLA JR. COL. (RET), John Casper Dodt Col. (Ret.) John Casper Dodt Drolla, Jr. was born on September 29, 1940, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Florence Bauerfeind and John C. D. Drolla Sr. and passed away on May 20, 2019, in his beloved city of Austin, Texas. The University of Texas held his life-long devotion from running track as a college student through law school and the Legal Eagles to his 50-year commitment as a member of the UT Track and Field Officials Association. John also was honored to serve as a Judge on the US Court of Military Appeals and as a board member of the 100 Club of Central Texas and the Texas Military Forces Historical Foundation. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Jonathan Delmer of San Antonio, brother Christopher Lanus Drolla of Hammond, Louisiana and cousin F. Joseph Drolla, Jr. and wife Terry of New Orleans, Louisiana. A Memorial Service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 3201 Windsor Road, Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 4th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be on a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. For a more detailed obituary or to offer condolences please visit www.wcfish.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary