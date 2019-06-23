THEOFANIS, John Christopher Jr. John Christopher Theofanis, Jr. passed away on June 2, 2019 at the age of 69. John was born in 1949 at Women's Hospital in New York City, the son of John Christopher Theofanis, Sr. and Beatriz Theofanis. John graduated from Brown University in 1971 with a degree in English Literature and obtained an MFA from the University of Texas where he later served as an academic advisor, including in the TIP Scholars Program in the College of Natural Sciences, where he was recognized for his success at promoting the success and graduation rates of students. John was a proud and devoted son, brother, husband, father, uncle, and grandfather, and will be remembered for his warmth, creativity, generosity, and talent for friendship. John is survived by his beloved wife, Mona Appling, parents, Dr. and Mrs. John C. Theofanis, daughter, Rosa Theofanis, and son-in-law, Nathan Wilcox, grandchildren, Dashiell and Astrid Wilcox, brother, George Theofanis, and sister, Anne Kasschau, sisters-in law, Tess Garcia Theofanis and Gussie Richerson, brothers-in-law, Mark Kasschau, Sr., Mark Appling, and Darrell Richerson, aunt, Maria Theofanis, uncle, Chris Theofanis, nephews Patrick, Robert, and Eric Theofanis, Mark Kasschau, Jr. and Josh Richerson, nieces Margaret Rollins, Mariel Kasschau, and Raquel Theofanis, and six great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial will be held at 3:00 p.m. at Chateau Bellevue, 708 San Antonio St., Austin, Texas, on June 30, 2019. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Pancreatic Action Network (www.pancan.org) or to the TIP Giving Fund (txsci.net/theofanis). Funeral arrangements by All Faiths Funeral and Cremations Services. Read full obituary at www.allfaithsonline.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary