LOEHLIN, John Clinton John Clinton Loehlin died on August 9th, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. He was 94 years old. He was born at Ferozepur, India, on January 13th, 1926, the son of Presbyterian missionary parents, Clinton Herbert Loehlin and Eunice Cleland Loehlin. He grew up mainly in the Punjab region of northern India, and attended Woodstock School, graduating in 1942. He moved to the U.S. to go to college, first in Ohio and later at Harvard, where he completed a bachelor's degree in English, cum laude, in 1947. He worked briefly in advertising in Cleveland. A member of the United States Naval Reserve, he was called up for active duty during the Korean War, interrupting his graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley. He served in the Pacific from 1951-53, as a lieutenant on the USS Mathews and the USS Eldorado. He returned to complete his Ph.D. in Psychology at Berkeley in 1957, with a dissertation on time perception. He began teaching at the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, in 1957, where he met Marjorie Leafdale, who taught in the English Department. They met during freshman advising, where they were seated next to each other alphabetically. They married on January 2nd, 1962, and had two children, Jennifer and James. In 1964 they moved to Austin for a visiting year at the University of Texas. That post turned into a permanent position, a joint appointment in Psychology and Computer Science. John Loehlin taught at UT Austin from 1964 to 1992, apart from a visiting semester at the Institute for Behavioral Genetics at the University of Colorado and a year at the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences in Palo Alto. He chaired the Psychology Department from 1979-83. He also served as president of the Behavior Genetics Association and the Society for Multivariate Experimental Psychology. He received the Dobzhansky Award from the former in 1991, and a Festschrift was held in his honor at the 2011 BGA meetings. He was a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science and a Charter Fellow of the American Psychological Society. As Professor Emeritus of Psychology from 1992 until his death, he continued to be active in research and publication. His research was mainly on the interaction of genes and environment, especially on personality development. He also worked on the computer analysis of complex scientific data. He published seven scholarly books, some in multiple editions, and dozens of articles. He also enjoyed writing poetry, and brought out two volumes of verse; as a young man he had poems published in The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Harper's and The New Yorker. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Leafdale Loehlin, to whom he was happily married for 58 years; and by his children, Jennifer Ann Loehlin and James Norris Loehlin, together with their respective partners Mike Mashl and Laurel Loehlin, all of Austin. His sister Mildred Loehlin Harris, of Arizona, and brother James Herbert Loehlin, of Massachusetts, also survive him, along with their spouses Richard Harris and Allie Loehlin; also brother-in-law Byron Shafer and his wife Jane, and sister-in-law Judy Leafdale, as well as many nieces and nephews. Three sisters and one nephew preceded him in death. His colleagues in the fields of psychology and behavior genetics described him as a "giant in the field," and "an outstanding and highly influential scholar and a dear friend." The president of the BGA wrote simply, "Our field has lost a lion." He will be remembered as a scientist, friend, and mentor, and as a kind and patient man, with a sparkling wit and an appreciation for the arts (including football). He is dearly missed by his loving family. An online memorial is planned, probably in September. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to KMFA radio in Austin.



