|
|
CONNERS JR., John S. John S. Conners Jr., 71, passed away January 3, 2019 at his home in Austin, TX. He is survived by his daughters Tricie and Chrystal, his former wife, Pat, his grandchildren, Thane, Kirin, Eddie, Conner, Peter, Ashlyn, and Killian, and his siblings Pam, Judi, Sally, and Michael. He was predeceased by his son, John C. Conners, his father, John S. Conners Sr., and his mother, Naida L. Fenner. John will be interred at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX. There will be a memorial service at O'Briens Pub in Temple, TX on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 12:00 pm.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2019