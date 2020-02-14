|
MILES, John Coolidge Born in Helena, AR on April 28, 1928 died peacefully on Feb. 10, 2020 at 91 years of age in Austin, TX. John was preceded in death by his mother Mary Elizabeth Miles, father John Russwurm Miles, sister Frances Miles Keesee, son John Coolidge Miles Jr. and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Fenton Miles. John attended public schools in Helena and graduated Georgia Institute of Technology with a degree in Industrial Engineering. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and served with the Army Occupational Forces in Japan after World War II. After college, he moved to Shreveport, LA as a Jr. Engineer with Ark-La Pipeline Co. During his career, he was a member of various organizations in the Oil and Gas industry and retired in 1985 as Senior Executive Vice President from Ark-La Inc. After retirement, John and Ev enjoyed traveling and owned a second home in Maine where they spent their summers and made many lasting friendships. They moved to Austin, TX in 2009 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. John was a member of St. Mark's Cathedral in Shreveport and attended St. Matthews in Austin, TX. John is survived by his wife of 64 years (against the odds of a blind date) Eva Fullilove Miles. Children; Eva (Betsy) E. Gillis, Thomas F. Miles, Allen K. Miles and wife Kelly. Grandchildren; Kenneth Gillis, Thomas Gillis, Alexandra Davis, Morgan Miles, Lindsey Lloyd, Madeline Beitz, Ethan Miles, John Miles. He is also survived by 7 great grand-children, 4 nieces and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Fullilove. John was truly loved by everyone who was blessed to know him and will be greatly missed. The Family would like to acknowledge the staff at Longhorn Village Health Center for their compassionate care with special thanks to Sue Hoyland, Ana Barrera and Success Kuchawo. There will be a memorial graveside service to be announced later in Shreveport, LA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Kathleen F. Miles (EOACF) Fund Flathead Community Foundation P.O. Box 1422 Kalispell, MT 59903 St. Mark's Cathedral 908 Rutherford Shreveport, LA 71104 Or the
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Feb. 14, 2020