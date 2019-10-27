|
CRAGHEAD, Dr. John Willmon Dr. John Willmon Craghead died tragically while working at his ranch on Friday, October 11th, 2019 in Llano, Texas at the age of 73. He was born in Cleburne, Texas on March 23, 1946 to John and Helen Craghead. John (aka Dr. Craghead, Bud, Bub, or "Grump" depending upon who you ask) is survived by Wyoma Belle Craghead, his wife of 51 years, his daughter Holly Craghead Gill and son Micah Craghead, his sister Gail Jackson (and family), son-in-law Mark Gill, and grandchildren Hagen and Macey Gill. John attended The University of Texas in Austin where he earned his undergraduate degree and two subsequent doctorate degrees. He was in private practice as a Psychologist in Austin for over 40 years, owned and operated Craghead Construction Company and formerly served in the Army and Texas Army National Guard. John's unique, intense approach to interacting with people reflected his genuine investment and caring for another's well being and dignity. He had an outrageous sense of humor and an innate ability to express complicated emotional abstractions so concretely and simply that one could not possibly misunderstand or avoid such an obvious and blatant truth. Due to his insatiable curiosity and interest in people, John never met a stranger and spoke to everyone he met, often coming away from the conversation practically knowing their life story. Most cherished by John was his family, and the love and relationships that he shared with them. He was well known to spend countless family hours hunting, fishing, cooking and spending time together just chatting around the table. To those whom he called "family", John was selfless, gentle and loving, honest to a fault, undeniably respectful, and quick to lend a hand with great stamina and an unrivaled work ethic. Despite his intelligence he never seemed to understand the definition of "can't"... He always said "Just haven't figured it out yet". The lessons and wisdom learned from him will be forever cherished, and it is the hope that we can continue to apply them in our lives. His footprint will be left on the hearts of many. A "Craghead style" wake, open to all, will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at 2pm. Please contact Wyoma or Holly at 512-327-8326 for more information.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 27, 2019