DORAN, CSC Brother John Brother John Doran, 97, a member of the Congregation of Holy Cross, passed away February 10, 2019 at the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence, Austin, TX. Born in Kansas City, MO, he was taught in Catholic schools there and earned a BS in Philosophy at Rockhurst College just as the United States entered World War II. He enlisted in the US Army and served as a supply sergeant until his honorable discharge. Having considered religious life, he applied to the Brothers of Holy Cross. He was received as a novice at St. Joseph Novitiate in Rolling Prairie, IN and made his first profession of vows there on February 2, 1948. Later he earned a M.A. in English at the University of Notre Dame and a Ph.D. in Speech Communication at UCLA, Los Angeles, CA. He taught at educational institutions of the Congregation of Holy Cross, most notably 24 years at Notre Dame High School, Sherman Oaks, CA, where the debate students he coached earned enough points in competition to qualify him as a "double-diamond" coach in the National Forensics League. He also taught 6 years at the University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN, and for 12 years was an instructor aboard various ships of the US Navy in the Program for Afloat College Education. In 2016, in his mid-90s, he accepted assignment to the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence in Austin, Texas, where he had the support of assisted living, at least as much of it as his fierce independence would allow. In 2018, he celebrated his 70th anniversary as a Brother of Holy Cross. Services for Br. John Doran, CSC will be held at the chapel of the Brother Vincent Pieau Residence, Austin, Texas. The Memorial Prayer Service will be held on Friday evening, February 15, 2019 at 7:00 P.M. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. The Committal Service will take place in the chapel following the Mass. Interment will be at Assumption Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com. Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary