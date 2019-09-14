|
CEARLEY, John David John David (Dave) Cearley of Moody, Texas formerly of Austin, passed from this earthly realm to his heavenly reward on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was a liver transplant recipient over 21 years ago, and fought a long battle with PBC. Funeral Service will be at noon, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Moody, Texas. Interment will follow at Moody Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00pm, Friday, September 13 at Liberty Hill Baptist Church, Moody. David was born September 30, 1941 in Austin, Texas to Charles and Edna Leona Clark Cearley. He was a graduate from McCallum High School in Austin, Texas and advanced his education at Baylor University and Texas State Technical Institute. He married Dorothy Porter on October 2, 1970. He was a recognized and accomplished engineer at Huck, now known as Arconic, for 22 years, retiring due to his health in 1996. David loved his Lord and was pastor at Liberty Hill Baptist Church for several years and an interim for Bruceville Baptist and Cottonwood Baptist. He loved his family, his friends and his automobiles. Dave and Dorothy were old car enthusiasts and traveled many miles with the old car club. He was preceded in death by his mother and father. Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 48 years, daughter Debbie Bohannan and husband, Dennis; son, Porter Wright; grandchildren, Colby and wife Amanda Bohannan, Julie and husband Esteban Manjarrez, Kari Wright McKillop, Lindsey and husband Stephen Melancon, Nick Wright, Whitley Wright; great grandchildren, Jude, Beckett, Eleanor Manjarrez, Lorelei, Sawyer Melancon, Mason McKillop, Charlie Bohannan; brothers, Allen and wife Peggy Cearley, Victor Cearley, Richard and wife Claudia Cearley; and special nephew, Ken and wife Susan Cearley.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Sept. 14, 2019