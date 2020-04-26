|
|
COLLINS JR., John Douglas John Collins, Jr., 73, of Austin died Wednesday, April 22nd. He was born in Bastrop County, TX on August 30, 1946, a son of the late Katy May (Jones) and John Douglas Collins, Sr. He served in the U.S. Army and was the widower of Esther Yvonne (Reese) Collins. Family Graveside Services will be in Westbrook Memorial Gardens Elgin, TX. Public Viewing following CDC Guidelines will be 3pm-6pm on Thursday March 30th at St. James Baptist Church. Flowers can be delivered to 1309 E 12th Street, Austin. Go to www.alcbf.com for greater information. The family has selected Dr. Barry J.W. "The Shepherd" Franklin, CFSP at A Life Celebration By Franklin to fulfill his final earthly celebration with great excellence.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 26, 2020