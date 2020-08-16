HERNANDEZ, John Duffy 1943 - 2020 John Duffy Hernandez age 77 died peacefully in Porter, TX on August 9, 2020. John was born in Austin, TX and graduated from Albert Sidney Johnston High School. He served his country as an E-3 seaman in the US Navy from 1962-1964. He resided in Austin with his wife and 3 children until they relocated to Houston in 1981. John is preceded in death by his father Theodore Hernandez, his mother and stepfather Norine and John Cruz, his wife of 36 years Hope A. Hernandez, sister Mary Lupercio and grandson Jose Sanchez, Jr.. He is survived by his 3 children: Catherine Hernandez-Sanchez (Jose), John C. Hernandez, and Laura Hernandez-Zarea (Kayvan); his sisters Patsy Estorga (Marshall), Annie Hackebeil (Wilburn) and Alice Merculief (+John); brother Ted Hernandez (Tina); 4 grandsons, 3 grand-daughters, and 2 great-grandsons. Visitation and Rosary service will be held at the chapel of Felix H. Morales Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 AM. In celebration of John's life, contributions can be made in his honor to the Catholic War Veterans Post 1805 or charity of your choice
