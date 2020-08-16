1/1
John Duffy Hernandez
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HERNANDEZ, John Duffy 1943 - 2020 John Duffy Hernandez age 77 died peacefully in Porter, TX on August 9, 2020. John was born in Austin, TX and graduated from Albert Sidney Johnston High School. He served his country as an E-3 seaman in the US Navy from 1962-1964. He resided in Austin with his wife and 3 children until they relocated to Houston in 1981. John is preceded in death by his father Theodore Hernandez, his mother and stepfather Norine and John Cruz, his wife of 36 years Hope A. Hernandez, sister Mary Lupercio and grandson Jose Sanchez, Jr.. He is survived by his 3 children: Catherine Hernandez-Sanchez (Jose), John C. Hernandez, and Laura Hernandez-Zarea (Kayvan); his sisters Patsy Estorga (Marshall), Annie Hackebeil (Wilburn) and Alice Merculief (+John); brother Ted Hernandez (Tina); 4 grandsons, 3 grand-daughters, and 2 great-grandsons. Visitation and Rosary service will be held at the chapel of Felix H. Morales Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Interment will be held at Houston National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11 AM. In celebration of John's life, contributions can be made in his honor to the Catholic War Veterans Post 1805 or charity of your choice. To leave a condolence for the family or attend the Rosary online via livestream, please visit www.moralesfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Interment
11:00 AM
Houston National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Felix H. Morales Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved