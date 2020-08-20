GREYER JR., John E. John E. "Jack" Greyer Jr., 92, of Austin, TX passed away peacefully at his home in Austin on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Born in Ottawa, Illinois on May 2, 1928, he was the oldest son of John and Thelma (Warren) Greyer. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of nearly 69 years, Marianne (Green), and by his two children and their spouses, Steven Michael "Mic" (Kim Weber) and Julie Anne (Greg Goebel), both of Austin; his grandchildren, Carlye Marie (James Cardwell) of Leander, TX, Michele Marie (Timmy Conrad) of Longmont, CO, and Haley Nicole [Goebel] of Austin; and his two great-grandsons, Pierce and Banks (Conrad). Jack grew up in several rural central Illinois communities as a result of his father being an educator specializing in the consolidation of rural school districts. He graduated from Drummer Township High School in Gibson City, IL in 1946 where he led the high school basketball team to a regional championship, and met his wife Marianne. He attended the University of Illinois and was a member of the Sigma Pi fraternity, a Navy ROTC enlistee, and participant in various clubs and organizations. Following graduation from U of I, he obtained a bachelors degree in foreign trade at the Thunderbird School of International Management in Glendale, AZ. He ultimately went on to complete a Masters in Business Administration from the University of Chicago. His career in international business involved extensive travel, primarily in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East. During the mid-1950s, Jack and Marianne lived briefly in Havana, Cuba, Mexico City, Mexico, Bogota, Colombia, and Lima, Peru. Before relocating to Austin, Jack and his family resided in Aurora, IL from 1956 until 1979. Upon his retirement, Jack became active with Austin SCORE, a non-profit organization of experienced business executives and entrepreneurs who voluntarily share their expertise to help small business owners and entrepreneurs achieve success. In addition to serving as a mentor for over 15 years, he also served as the Board Chairman for two years. Jack had been an active member of Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church since 1981 where he served as an usher for 10 years, and was active with the Men's Bible Study. He particularly enjoyed college sports, and became a loyal University of Texas Longhorns fan. He continued to pursue his interests in the wonders of the world, traveling regularly long after his retirement. He loved good food, good wine, good friends, and most of all his wife and family. The family will be holding a small private celebration of Jack's life, and asks that any gifts be made in Jack's honor to the Memorial Garden at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church, 7127 Bee Cave Road, Austin, TX 78746, or to the charity of your choice
.