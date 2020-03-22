|
DULA, John Francis Harshaw John Francis Harshaw Dula, 31, died suddenly on Friday, March 13, 2020. The son of Ronald L. Dula and Marti MacNeil, he was a resident of Austin. From ages 10 to 12, he was a prominent student of Ballet Austin Academy, dancing roles in Ballet Austin's productions of The Nutcracker and Man of La Mancha. He graduated from Garza Independence High School, and received his Certification as a Nursing Assistant. In addition to his parents, John is survived by his twin brother, William Dula MacNeil, four sisters, Rekisha Bradford, Barae Bradford-Dula, Mary MacNeil, and Ariana Stewart, his nephew, Landon Gotcher, his stepmother, Kathleen Stewart, and numerous uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is also survived by his longtime friend and companion, Kevin Gravelle. Those who knew John will remember him for his amazing smile, his infectious laugh, and his boundless capacity for love and life. The shining light of his spirit will be forever missed.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020