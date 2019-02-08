|
RADER III, John Frank Passed away February 1, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina on August 21, 1950 to Helen Rader & John Frank Rader Jr. He was married on December 22, 1988 to Marilyn Wasserman in Dallas, TX. The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 12 noon at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home located at 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78750. Mr. Rader's full obituary is located at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019