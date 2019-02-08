Home

Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
(512) 335-1155
John Rader
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home
9700 Anderson Mill Road
Austin, TX 78750
John Frank Rader III


John Frank Rader III Obituary
RADER III, John Frank Passed away February 1, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was born in Columbia, South Carolina on August 21, 1950 to Helen Rader & John Frank Rader Jr. He was married on December 22, 1988 to Marilyn Wasserman in Dallas, TX. The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, February 10th at 12 noon at Cook-Walden Chapel of the Hills Funeral Home located at 9700 Anderson Mill Road, Austin, TX 78750. Mr. Rader's full obituary is located at www.cookwaldenchapelofthehills.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019
