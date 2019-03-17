SEABOLT-DOTY, John Fredlin John Fredlin "JF" Seabolt-Doty was born in Rogersville, TN, on January 22, 1941, to Beulah Seabolt and John Doty, and died at his home in Austin, TX, on February 25, 2019. He grew up in TN, CO, and TX, and attended Texas Tech and UT Austin, studying philosophy, art, and art history. As a young man, he lived briefly in San Francisco and NYC, where he experienced the Blackout of 1965. He spent several years in Japan, teaching English and studying the Japanese language, art, and culture. He returned to make Austin his home in 1973 and worked for many years in the Music Dept at UT as a music archivist and administrative assistant, retiring in 2003. A stalwart Democrat, he regularly attended the state party convention as a delegate. He was a devoted member of St. Elias Orthodox Church, where he served as "Subdeacon John" for 39 years. JF was a kind, quirky, funny, and fascinating person whose brain held more arcane facts than seemed humanly possible, especially about language, world religions, and art. He spent his life pursuing knowledge, helping others, and exercising his boundless curiosity about the world and everything in it. He was a quintessential "old hippie," and Austin got a lot less weird with his passing. JF is survived by siblings Betty, Barbara, Helen, Jeff, Bill, and Susan, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of friends, all of whom will miss him deeply. A funeral service was held at St. Elias on March 4, and a memorial potluck gathering will happen on March 24 at 2:30 pm at Upper Crust Bakery, where he regularly presided as the Postmaster General of the Little Dog Table. All who knew him are welcome. Wear tie-dye, turquoise jewelry, or funny hats if you've got 'em! Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary