LIONE, John G., M.D. Ret. Col. USAF John Gabriel Lione passed away on June 3, 2020, at the age of 99 years, 7 months. He was born on November 9, 1920 in New York City. He graduated from John Stuyvesant H.S. in N.Y. in 1937, Columbia University in 1941, and the Long Island College of Medicine in 1944 with an M.D. degree. He interned at New York City Hospital from 1944-1945. In WWII he was on active duty in the U.S. Army Air Corps-Medical Services. During the Korean War he was on Active duty as a Flight Surgeon in the U.S. Air Force. He retired from the Air Force in 1980 with a rank as Colonel. He worked his entire career with affiliates now known as Exxon. From 1947-1957 he was in the medical department of Standard Oil Company in Bayonne N.J., from 1957-1963 as assistant medical director at the Baton Rouge Refinery; from 1963-1968 as Medical Director of Esso Standard Libya in Tripoli; 1968-1979, and as medical director in Baytown, Texas before spending 1979-1985 as Medical Director of Exxon Company, U.S.A. in Houston, Texas, During his medical career he was Board Certified in Preventive Medicine, and specialized in Occupational, Industrial and Public Health medicine. He also served as an associate professor at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA and the U.T. School of Health in Houston. After retiring from Exxon, he remained active in A.A.R.P., progressing from the local chapter and state chapter, to serving as a National Director from the five state area that included also served as Ombudsman at the V.A. Hospital and assisted living facilities in Kerrville, Texas before finally residing in Georgetown, Texas. In 1943 he married Marjorie Hartwell and remained married for 68 years until her death in 2011. During their marriage they travelled extensively to over 40 countries, and enjoyed experiencing the many cultures and cuisines of each country. John and Marjorie had two children, Barbara and John, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Ellington from Newton, N.C. and John G. Lione, Jr. and wife Wendy from Austin, Texas. He is survived by four grandchildren, Ryan Wesley Lione, Kacey Lyn Monnet, and husband Ed, Diane Obermann, and husband Charles, and Ira Kuplant and wife Jamie. He is also survived by 6 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He enjoyed playing golf, listening to opera, and reading historical books. He always enjoyed learning and therefore attended Sr. University classes in Georgetown from 2013-2018. He was dedicated to his family and cherished moments with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all. As one of America's Greatest Generation, he will be interred at the Central Texas Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, to join his wife Marjorie.



