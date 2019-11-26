|
|
GANGSTAD, John Erik John Erik Gangstad, age 71, died on November 22, 2019 in Austin, Texas. He was raised in Dallas, Texas and graduated from Richardson High School in 1966. He played baseball and football, serving as the Captain his senior year and earning All District, All Dallas, and All Metro as a linebacker. He served as president of the Civitan Club. He earned a Bachelor of History from the University of Texas at Austin and in 1970 he joined the Air National Guard. In 1971, he returned to University of Texas law school and on the first day sat next to his childhood and high school friend, Dane George. They were best friends for the remainder of their lives. In 1972, he met Cynthia Coffman on the spice aisle of the Safeway grocery store where they both worked. They married and moved to Dallas, Texas in 1974. In 1981, they moved to Austin where they have lived since. They joined Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church in 1983. He served in the first Deacon class and then later as Elder. They raised their 3 children, Allison, Erik and Amy in Westlake over the next 23 years. In 1987, he assisted June Davis and Eleanor Reese to form the Foundation for the Homeless and has served continuously on the Board of Directors. He was a practicing attorney for 45 years. He practiced in oil and gas with Turner Hitchins for 7 years, in corporate law with Brown McCarroll for 20 years and Bickerstaff Heath for the past 18 years. He loved reading, gardening, golf, and watching his grandchildren play sports. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Cindy, his daughter Allison Litton (Keat) of Birmingham, Alabama, his son, Erik Gangstad (Tricia) of Longmont, Colorado, his daughter, Amy Gangstad, of Austin and four grandchildren, Laine and Davis Litton and Leevon and John Gangstad. He is also survived by his brother, Jimmie Gangstad (Jan) of Lufkin, Texas, brother Karl Gangstad of Springfield, Virginia and sister Lillis Teran (Donald) of Annandale, Virginia, father-in-law, John Kaeding of Bastrop, Texas, sisters-in-law Kathy Schoen (Joe Wilcoxen) of Bastrop, Texas and Debbie Campbell (Bob) of Las Vegas, Nevada. He is also survived by one niece, five nephews and his beloved dog Lucy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Edward Gangstad, mother-in-law, Alice Kaeding, and three special friends, Dane George, Steve Magner and Bruce Wasinger. A celebration of his life will be held on November 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Westlake Hills Presbyterian Church, in Austin, Texas. 7127 Bee Cave Rd. He will be interned at the new columbarium at WHPC next year. Donations in John's name can be made to the Foundation for the Homeless (Austin, Texas) or Meals OnCol (Birmingham, Alabama). Remembrances may be shared online at www.wcfish.com.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Nov. 26, 2019