HOUSE, John Gregory John House, son of Nolan and Dorothy House died unexpectedly on December 11, 2019 at the age of 70. John was born on October 13, 1949 in Austin, Texas. He attended McCallum High School in Austin. John was an electrician by trade. John was preceded in death by his mother. He will forever be remembered by his father: Nolan House, his sister: Linda House and his brother: Dwain House. John leaves behind 13 nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial for John on our land in Burnet County Texas, where we will plant a tree in his memory. Details will be provided at a later date.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Jan. 31, 2020