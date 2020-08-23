1/
John H. Chupp
CHUPP, John H. John H. Chupp, age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was born December 25, 1932. He served 20 years in the United States Air force and was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked 20 years for the City of Austin as the Emergency Fleet manager. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Eleanor Chupp; daughters, Cindy Chupp and Theresa Moebus; 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Graveside services will be at Cook-Walden Memorial Hill Cemetery in North Austin on August 25, 2020 at 10am. Condolences may be sent to: www.harrellfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 23, 2020.
