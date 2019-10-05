|
JACKSON, John H. John (Johnny) H Jackson, 75, passed away on March 21, 2019, in Austin, Texas. He was born on January 12, 1944, in Little Rock, Arkansas. He grew up in Houston and came to Austin to attend The University of Texas to study architecture. He married Julia Nell Howell on December 23, 1969. He is survived by his wife, Julia Jackson; son, Will Jackson (Jacqueline), children: Savannah, Abigail and Benjamin Jackson; daughter Roseanna Jackson-Parekh (Sohan), children: Shivani and Rajul Parekh; brother Raymond Jackson (Kathy), children: Troy and Holly Jackson. He founded Austin Interior Remodelers and had a local workshop where he was a master woodworking artist and sculptor in wood, stone, and rock. "Papa," as he was known by the family, was a multi-generational storyteller. He created countless "Freddy and Harry" stories first for Will and Roseanna and later for the grandchildren. He was supportive, involved, and beloved by all children. He gave them his undivided attention and always made holidays and birthdays extra special for all the kids in the family. He was curious and intelligent and enjoyed entertaining outside-the-box thoughts, ideas, concepts, and himself. Throughout life, he remained a kid at heart and that made him a pleasure to be around for children and adults alike. The Jacksons lived on Lake Travis for 42 years. John loved swimming and sitting on the porch watching over the lake, gardening (especially tomatoes), BBQing, UT Football, and children.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 5, 2019