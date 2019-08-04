|
NAUS, John Harold John Harold Naus passed away August 1st, 2019 in Round Rock, TX. John was born in Toledo, Ohio to Maurice Harold and Marian Gerlach Naus on November 14th, 1949. From Ohio, his father's career with the railroad moved them to many states, including Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, and eventually Indiana. This is where he completed his Bachelor of Science at Indiana University, He started working at Wolco immediately following college as a manager of sporting goods. This is where he met Patty Henderson, who eventually became his wife. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Mary and Zach. John accepted a position with Hilti, which moved them around the country as well as Switzerland. He and Patty moved to Austin in 2010 to be closer to their only grandchildren. John had a love of classic rock, travel, golf, the beach, fishing, animals, his favorite team the Cleveland Browns, Ohio State football, but above all else, his family. He was a highly intelligent, kind, loyal, and fun-loving man. Words cannot describe what an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather and friend he was. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Naus, brother Dan and wife Mary Jo Naus, daughter Mary Davis, son-in-law Will Davis, grandsons Wyatt and Eli Davis, son Zach Naus, and favorite dog Zeke. A viewing will be held Sunday, Aug 4th, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM, and a service Monday Aug 5th at 10AM at Beck Funeral Home, 15709 RR 620 N, Round Rock, TX 78717. In lieu of flowers please donate to https://projectcharley.org/donate
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Aug. 4, 2019