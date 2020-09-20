STOCKTON JR., John Hays John Hays Stockton, Jr., passed away on Sep 15, 2020 in Austin, Texas, due to complications from several chronic health issues. He was 68. John was born on Feb 28, 1952, in Jacksonville, Texas, to John Hays and Doris Ross Stockton. The family moved to Austin in 1964. John graduated from Lanier High School (Austin) in 1970 and obtained his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University. He married Holly Keith in 1975. John and Holly raised their family and lived in Austin until 2017, when they moved to St Thomas USVI. John loved his family, hunting and fishing, the car business, coaching his children's sports teams, the houseboat on Lake Travis, and the "island life" in St Thomas. John is survived by Holly Stockton; daughter, Natasha Stockton Scholtes and her partner Nick Childs; son and daughter-in-law, John Hays (Trey) Stockton and wife Ashley Stockton; three precious grandchildren, Chet Scholtes. Scarlett Scholtes and Hays Stockton; sister and brother-in-law Shonnie Stockton Morris and Bill Morris; sister, Nancy Stockton Hefner; and sister-in-law, Honor Keith. He is also survived by a multitude of extended family and friends. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Hays and Doris Ross Stockton. No public services are planned. Arrangements under the care of the Neptune Society(Austin).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store