SNOWDEN, John Henry John Henry Snowden, 93, was born in Elgin, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 1927, to Mary Doreen and Otreo Snowden. He attended Elgin High School and spent his early years with his two sisters, Mary Jo and Juanita doing all the thing's country children like to do, riding horses and having fun. He had several jobs in Elgin. He drove a taxicab, he worked as a welder in the shipyards in Houston, he worked at Camp Swift, he worked at Western Auto, and eventually at Simon's Department Store for forty-four years where he made many friends. John Henry was an unusual man. He had a photographic memory; remembering customer's shoe sizes, hat sizes and the type of jeans that they wore. Many Christmas customer would come to John, and ask what size does my husband, son or father wear and what should I give him? John always had the answer and remembered the size. Because of his outgoing and friendly personality, he made many friends and was a highly successful salesman. He did almost everything in the store; from sweeping the sidewalks, dressing the windows, ordering stock and making bank deposits. Working in downtown Elgin allowed John Henry to spend time with people from local and surrounding counties. Having spent his entire life in Elgin, and working in downtown Elgin, he knew much about the town, it's history and could remember details that most people would forget. He loved people and he loved to talk, however, his father taught him to be a good listener. John Henry married the love of his life, Sue Ellen Snowden, who he met over the phone while she was working as an operator for Southwestern Bell and he was driving a taxicab. They were married for 67 wonderful years. To this union were born four children, Donna and her twin brother, John Darrell, Sharon and Keith. John enjoyed fox hunts when he was a young man and walked many miles through the countryside, chasing his dogs. Most of the time, his best friend, Johnny Turner was by his side. Those were the good times for John. Aside from loving dogs and horses, he was a cattleman first. He could guess the weight of a cow within five pounds, usually. He raised many orphan calves on a bottle and took time caring for his cattle and seeing that they were well-fed and healthy. He loved going to the auction sale and spending time with his son. Many times, John was called on by friends and neighbors to doctor a cow or calf or give his expert advice. He was honored with the title of Cattleman of the Year in 2005. John Henry was baptized while attending First Baptist Church of Elgin by Reverend Hylon Vickers. He was a Christian man who loved God, his family and farm life in that order. John Henry is preceded in death by his loving wife, Sue Ellen, his son, John Darrell, and his grandsons, Nathan and Adam. He was also preceded by his parents and his sister, Juanita Scott (Abner). He is survived by his children, Keith Snowden (Melissa), Donna Jordan (Joe) and Sharon Hacker (Leonard); one sister Mary Jo Bynum (John), nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. John Henry will lay In-State, Wednesday, September 9th, from 12:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Elgin Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held, Thursday, September 10th at 10:00 AM at the Elgin Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Wilson presiding. Interment will follow at the Elgin Cemetery. Everyone is invited to view funeral services live or order a copy of the funeral service by visiting www.ElginFuneralHome.net
