THOMPSON, John Henry John Henry Thompson was born in LaMarque, Texas on October 9, 1953. He passed away, surrounded by his family, at the age of 66, on October 17, 2019 in Austin, Texas. John graduated from Travis High School in 1972. He met his best friend and wife of 39 years, Susie, at the age of 19 at Barton Springs pool. John worked for AT&T alongside his twin brother, Jack, and retired after 35 years. John is survived by his wife, Susie, and their three sons, Max (Tarrah), Alex (Kristin), and Rex (Brooke). His grandchildren are Carson, Merritt, Sienna and Jack. His family was the absolute joy and pride of his life. He adored his time with them and was at his happiest when he was surrounded by them. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia, his twin brother, Jack (Kara), his sister, Susi (Russell), his brother-like cousin, Cecil (Linda) and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, James Wesley Thompson. John brought a sense of humor and laughter to any situation or circumstance. He was incredibly generous. John loved Friday lunches with his boys and Susie, he was able to enjoy one last time before he passed. John's life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the East Room of the Shady Hollow Community Center, 3303 Doe Run, Austin, Texas 78748. Memorial donations may be made to Austin Pets Alive where John adopted numerous pets.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Oct. 23, 2019