BAILEY, John Howard "Beetle" John Howard "Beetle" Bailey, age 50, of Lago Vista, TX passed away in his sleep at home on December 8, 2019. He was born on May 17th, 1969 in Elmhurst IL to Alma G. Olson and Vernon E. Bailey. When John was 8 years old, he moved to Austin, TX. He graduated from Westwood High School in 1987 and attended Austin Community College. While still in school, he started his music career. He was a dedicated Rock and Roll drummer for many bands: Aunix, Sahara, Lickety Split, Lip Service, Litzbomb and Octane. His passion for music was seen in everything he did, every word he spoke, and everything he created. While playing with Litzbomb, he met the love of his life, Andrea Lynn Gass. They started dating in 1997 and got married in Jamaica on June 10, 2000. They have two amazing sons, Lucas Robert Bailey, 14 and Evan Matthew Bailey, 11, who will continue his musical legacy. He worked as a warehouse supervisor for over 20 years for many different electronics companies. He loved playing disc golf, boating and spending time on Lake Travis. He is survived by his wife and two sons, his mother, Alma G. Bailey (Olson), his sister, Barbara and husband Mike Mikulicz, sister Lori Bailey and wife Lisa Tomaselli, his brother David Bailey and partner Chris Jarl, his niece Carla Curtis and her husband, Duane Curtis and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Bailey, his grandparents, Robert and Mary Bailey and Isabel and Gilbert Olson. Arrangements by Beck Funeral Home of Cedar Park. Brunch and Viewing be December 13th, 2019 at 10:30 am. The memorial service will begin at 12:00 noon at Rolling Hills Community Church in Lago Vista, TX, officiated by Pastor Matt Ritter.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Dec. 11, 2019