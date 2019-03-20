JONES II, John Wesley Our beloved John Wesley Jones II (Johnny Lam Jones), age 60, was called to our Heavenly Father on Friday, March 15, 2019. Mr. Jones passed away after a decade long battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, John Wesley Jones, Sr. and Mary Francis Dillon and his sister, Sonya Wilson. John is survived by his fiancé of 18 years, Teresa Willis; his loving children, Jason Moreno and his wife, LaLinthea, and Sonyett Bailey and her husband, Clinton; grandchildren, Alexia Bailey, Jada Bailey, Xavier Bailey, Damitrius Moreno, De'Von Moreno, and Acacia Moreno; his great-granddaughter, Amaya Rose Moreno; his sister Aimee Antoine-Bush and her husband, Ken; and many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a Celebration of Life at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Mission Funeral Home - South Side, 6204 S. First St., Austin, Texas 78702. Home Going Celebration will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, originating at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1010 E 10th St, Austin, Texas 78702. Interment for Mr. Jones will be private at Texas State Cemetery. Please visit www.missionmemorials.com to order flowers and leave condolences. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary