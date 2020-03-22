|
JONES, John Lindsey John Lindsey Jones of Cedar Park, TX, from Magee, MS, passed away due to complications of Parkinson's on 03/08/20born 06/08/47. A private memorial will be held at a later date due to the virus. Donations to are welcome. He is survived by: Wife, Pinkie Arnot; nephews, Jeffrey Griffin, Jay Griffin; greatnephew, Jaxon Griffin, greatniece, Taylor Griffin; stepdaughters, Danielle Sharp, ToriBelle Brown; and grandson, Aksel Kefalas. John's first distinguished career was 25 years in the Army, retiring with honors as Command Sgt. Major. Much of his army career was involved with the Pershing Missile project, covering international territory, including Vietnam, but was stationed in large part in Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany. He operated under top level security clearance, at one point accompanying POTUS with the "football." John's second notable career was law enforcement in Colorado Springs, holding a unique position as a Detective shared between C.S.P.D. and El Paso County (Colorado) Sheriff's office. He held many positions: Patrol, U.S. Customs Special Agent, and Deputy Sherriff assigned to Special Enforcement Detachment in which his accomplishments covered a broad spectrum of criminal investigation from fraud, forgery, homicide, sex crimes, people trafficking, property crimes, and drug, liquor, money laundering, and gambling crimes. All who knew John knew he led an adventurous, successful, and honorable life. 10-42, X86 over and out.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 22, 2020