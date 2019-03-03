KITTO, John Kitto passed away in Austin, Texas on February 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accidental fall. John was born in Austin on July 3, 1967, graduated from McCallum High School, and attended Texas A&M. He was a catering chef in Austin and internationally. John served thousands of people over his career and connected with folks from all walks of life, trading stories with everyone he met. He could create delicious meals with any ingredients, under any conditions. John was in his element on the lake, where he worked for years for a riverboat company. He was also a surfer who rode the waves in many countries. He took great joy in discovering books and movies and recommending them to others. John loved travel, adventure, conversation, and making people smile. Above all, John loved his daughter Maia. He is survived by daughter Maia, father Dr Barrie Kitto, mother Binnie Kitto, brother David Kitto, sister Robyn Matthews, nieces Claire Matthews and Katie Matthews and close friend Joya Holden. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Austin Humane Society or Hospice Austin. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary