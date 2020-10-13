FINLEY, John Mallory "The time has come," the Walrus said, "To talk of many things: Of shoesand shipsand sealing-wax Of cabbagesand kings" Dad's favorite verse - Lewis Carroll, The Walrus and the Carpenter" John was a native Texan, born in Fort Worth, Texas on November 21, 1929. He left this good earth and those who loved him on October 2, 2020. He was a man who lived his life with honor, dignity, grace, and good humor. He graduated from UT and spent his working career as a civil engineer building highways and byways for the great state of Texas for over 35 years, retiring in 1993. He was active in the United Methodist Church and the Lions Club. He was preceded in death by his wife and soulmate of 59 years, Bonnie Rae Graham Finley, his parents, Willis W. and Georgia (Polly) Finley, and his brother and three sisters. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Nancy Wardlaw, Teri Whiteley, Neil Finley, and Laura Helton and his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. No memorial celebrations are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of the following organizations, Angelman Syndrome Foundation (ASF), Foundation for Angelman Syndrome Therapeutics (FAST), or Berkeley United Methodist Church in Austin, Tx.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store