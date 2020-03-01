|
VAIL, John Mark John Mark Vail, husband, brother, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on February 24, 2020. John was born on July 21st, 1959 in Bloomington, Illinois, to William and Jacqueline Vail, the fourth of six children. After being raised in a loving household and attending Central Catholic High School, where he set a record for fouling out of a basketball game in less than two minutes, John went off to Louisiana State University. It was there, forty years ago, that he met his bride to be, Jennifer James. After a brief 24 hour courting period, she took him to her hometown of Austin to meet her parents. He enjoyed that visit to Austin so much that he soon moved back with Jennifer, graduating from the University of Texas with a degree in accounting, and later from St. Edward's University with a Master of Business Administration. All the while he began to start a family, raising his three children, Catherine, Judson and Jonathan. A self-described "naturalized Texan", he loved his home state and living in the capitol city of Austin. Whether he was cheering on the Longhorns at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium, hacking away at Lion's Municipal golf course, or enjoying margaritas and tacos at Z Tejas, he always had a smile on his face and was quick to remind everyone around him that "life is good." He lived simply and joyously, needing little more than good company and a cold beer to be at complete peace. An avid runner, he completed 11 marathons over the years, each one in Austin. Often reserved in speech and laconic in his wisdom, he preferred to clear his mind of unwanted noise with long runs around Town Lake. For many years, swimming with his friend and inspiration, Kathy Kasprisin, brought him great joy. Once a competitive swimmer and elite athlete herself, a boating accident left Kathy severely debilitated midway through her life. Yet with the help of John, she was able to continue to pursue her passion as he assisted her in swimming laps at the YMCA on Fridays. John leaves a legacy of kindness, generosity, and grace. To walk in his footsteps is to follow a path of dignity, humility and genuine care and respect for fellow human beings. Those who knew him well hope to carry on his sense of gratitude and joy, and most of all his profound love of life and for those around him. His family was his deepest pride and passion and he will be missed beyond words. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Terry and Dianne James. He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jennifer James Vail; his daughter Catherine, her husband Tommy McGuire, and their two daughters, Molly and Madeline; his two sons Judson and Jonathan; and his siblings, Cathy, Bill, Mary, Patty, and Betsy. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, March 6th at St. Austin Catholic Church in Austin. A celebration will follow at the home of family friends, Anne and Tim Jarvis. In lieu of flowers, friends wishing to donate in John's honor may consider a gift to Mobile Loaves and Fishes.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on Mar. 1, 2020