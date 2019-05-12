Home

KELLEY, John Michael (Johnnie Mike) John Michael Kelley was born November 28,1973. Passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 at home. He is survived by his wife Beverly Cain Kelley, son Bradley Kelley, Daughter Amber Kelley, His mother Judy Hernandez and husband Joe. Brothers William Kelley and wife Traci, Thomas Kelley and wife Andrea, Bobby Denning Jr. and wife Tonya, Sister Carla Spring , along with 4 nephews and 6 nieces, and many more family and friends. Proceed in death by his father Robert Michael Kelley and wife Linda, Grandparents Melvin and Mildred Kelley, Leslie and Helen Worthey, Uncle Leslie Worthey Jr, and Niece Kayla Denning. We will greatly miss him and will always love and remember him. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday May 18th starting at 2 pm contact Beverly @1-512-770-3537 for address of location.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 12, 2019
