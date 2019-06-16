ROBINSON, John Michael Retired Air Force Captain, John Michael Robinson, or Mike as we all knew him, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Mike was born August 16, 1953 in Athens, Texas. He loved to tell us he was the smallest baby ever born there and his first crib was a size 13 boot box. He was good looking even then. Mike loved his family, a good bathroom reader, the History Channel, the Dallas Cowboys, books, roller coasters, Blue Bell ice cream, books, jelly beans, playing with his grandkids, searching for the best biscuits and gravy and did we mention books? His library was vast and eclectic, his love of reading will be passed on for generations. He was active in his church, he loved the Lord deeply and new where he was going when his time came. Mike never met a stranger and his every day goal was to make people smile. He would not want us to be sad, he would rather we crack some dumb dad jokes, throw on some Waylon, Willie and the boys and celebrate his life to the fullest. He also served his country in Operation Desert Storm and was an officer with 16 years of active duty. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Cyrus and Helen and his brother Ted. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 41 years, his crazy woman, Sherrie. His favorite oldest son Jared "Wormbug". His favorite daughter Jamie "Bo" and her husband Chris Newman. His favorite youngest son, JD "Skinny Fat Boy" and his wife Elizabeth. His beloved grandchildren, Charlotte, Juliet, Harrison and Michael. Brother and Sister-in-law Mark and Lorri Robinson. Brother and Sister-in-law Randy and Pam Martin. Sister-in-law Cathy Robinson. As well as many extended family members far and wide, he loved you all very much. Mike's generosity will live on as he was an organ donor. Viewing will be a private family affair. Military honors, memorial and celebration of life will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11am at First Baptist Church 306 Round Rock Avenue in Round Rock, TX 78664. A reception will be held at the church immediately following. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation in Mike's name to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation or a Veterans . Published in Austin American-Statesman on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary