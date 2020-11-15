VAN SICKLEN SR., John Michael Age 87, quietly passed away of natural causes at home in Austin, TX on November 9, 2020. His loving wife of almost 40 years, Pamela P. Van Sicklen, was at his side. Known as "Big Mike/Mick/Mikey" by children and family, he was a beloved husband, father, step-father and grandfather. Never at loss for words, and with a great sense of humor, temperament and a generous heart, no matter where he went, he was always surrounded by friends. Born in Geneva, IL on March 2, 1933, to Col. Norton (Nort) H. Van Sicklen, USAF, and Glenn-Lee (Egolf) Van Sicklen, he and his younger sister, Patty (Van Sicklen) Gilson grew up as Air Force "brats" on bases all around the world. Mike attended 29 different schools along the way which taught him how to make friends fast. He was a graduate and loyal seventy-year alumni of the Hill School in Pottstown, PA, and attended the University of North Carolina. Mike lived in Nashville, TN for thirty years and was a successful commercial real estate broker. He also founded and owned Executive Plaza Suites one of the first executive office suite operations in the country. In 1980 he moved to Texas where he met and married Pamela Palmer Crawford. Together they grew the executive suites concept into a very successful business, Executive Office Centers (EOC), a leader in the industry with locations coast to coast. In 1998, they sold the business and "retired" to a home on Lake Travis. His lifelong passion for airplanes and flying came naturally, and in 2004, the entrepreneur bug bit once again, and they bought an airplane paint shop in San Marcos, TX, which eventually turned into an industry-leading restoration and refurbishment business, Tejas AeroServices. Their work was featured in aircraft publications and won many national awards. He and Pam sold the company in 2015. Mike was also an extremely accomplished golfer who competed and sometime even beat the professionals in various Pro-Am tournaments. His "lethal" short game made beating the kids a great source of pleasure for him. As was often said about him, he was a "good dancer and a snappy dresser". And there was always a collector car of some type hiding under a cover in the garage. Even in his last days he was planning to hand wax and "detail" the cars. Mike's was preceded in death by his parents and his sister. Survived by his wife, Pamela Van Sicklen of Austin, TX, daughter Marjorie Van Sicklen (Jeff) Leser, Lansing KS, son John Michael Van Sicklen, Jr. Houston, TX, son Jefferson Oman (Kimberly) Van Sicklen, Dallas, TX. Three grandchildren, PO1 Paul (Megan) Leser, USN, Michael (Courtney) Leser, PhD, and Katherine (Craig) Goodloe. He also leaves step-son, Jeff (JoAnne) Crawford, Austin, TX, step-daughter Jeanene Cady, Destin, FL., seven step-grandchildren, Andrew (Natalie) Tyndall, Robert Tyndall. Lindsay Tyndall, Katelyn (Cody) Filer, Megan Crawford, Leigha (Ethan) James, Drake Nelson, Candice (Chris) McCall and Casey (Cricket) Van Cleave plus seven great-grandchildren, and beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be private Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Mike's memory may make it to The Hill School, 860 Beech St, Pottstown, PA 19464; The American Cancer Society
; or the charity of her/his choice.