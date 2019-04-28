Resources More Obituaries for John Guiling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Monroe Guiling

Obituary Condolences Flowers GUILING, John Monroe John Monroe Guiling was born on June 4, 1932. This was the bottom of the Great Depression. The Dow Jones Industrial Average 100 year low point, of less than 41, occurred during the first week of July 1932. He was the 5th of 7 children. His birth happened at home as was the custom of farm families of that day. His schooling began in a one-room schoolhouse that included grades 1 through 4. It was less than half a mile walk from their house. Their father had given the land where the building was erected. Each grade had a row of seats in the classroom. A stove that sat in the middle of the room provided heat. There was no electricity or running water. The Guiling family moved often in his younger years. They moved to Scotland, Arkansas for John's start of his Grade 2 and then moved to another farm near Clinton, Arkansas for one year so Grade 2 was finished in Clinton as was the first half of Grade 3. A bus provided transportation to and from school. The family then moved to a larger farm in east central Arkansas where they lived for two years and where John finished Grade 3, Grade 4 and half of Grade 5. This school house had 2 rooms school that served 8 grades. It was about one and one-quarter miles from their farmhouse and with no bus service, he walked to and from school down a dirt or gravel road. Almost needless to say, John carried his load of farm work during these years. The attack on Pearl Harbor, December 7, 1941, occurred while they lived there. An older brother left the farm when he was in the 8th grade to work in a war plant at about this time. John's father saw that he could make more money working in a war plant than farming so he sold this farm and moved the family to a rented house in Morrilton Arkansas while he worked in war plants, moving first to Florida and then to California. The California house had electricity with hot and cold running water, thus indoor plumbing. John considered this a move 'up' for the family. When the war plant work was over there was wide spread unemployment. Although both of his parents were able to read and write (most likely never finished grade school) however), employment opportunities were limited for their father. The older brother had joined the Navy' when he turned 18 and was no longer a part of the family. The parents still owned the farm where most of the children were born but apparently John's father didn't feel up to reestablishing the farm and trying to eke out a living there. He took his life at this point. He was 52 years old. The original farm was sold for enough money to allow his mother to buy a frame house on the edge of town. The house had cold water and an outhouse. Sewer was available at the gravel road near the house so the house was soon connected, a water heater was installed, and a small bathroom was constructed. His mother raised the remaining 3 boys in that house. Her income from Social Security' was $88.00 per month plus $12.00 for each child under 18. She asked each child to go out on their own when they finished high school and turned 18. She remained in that house until shortly before her death. In so far as is known, she had very little additional financial resources. John and his two younger brothers finished their secondary' education at Morrilton.The older brother had obtained a GED certificate while in the Navy in WWII. That covered the dropping out of school in the 8th grade and made him eligible for the GI Bill. He used the GI Bill to finance a junior college certificate at Arkansas Tech in Russellville Arkansas. He gave his books, slide rule, and drawing instruments [bought by the GI Bill] to John. That aid made it possible for John to get a junior college education in basic engineering subjects with a very thin budget and a lot of hitchhiking. That education proved helpful when he took his childhood dream of being a pilot and enlisted in the Air Force during the Korean War. John finished basic training, and after several months wait on the list of qualified troops, was placed into pilot training as an enlisted man. He finished pilot training, graduating first in his class, and was commissioned, as was the procedure of that time. He chose a test squadron in Albuquerque New Mexico. It turned out to be a fun, exciting job. He had lived his childhood dream 'in spades' by his 25th birthday. He had flown a lot of the current jet fighters and light bombers, sometimes pushing the birds to their limit. This was before he became old enough to worry' about the risk. He was involved in some aviation firsts during that tour of duty. They were all involved with the test of [the then very secret nuclear weapons development] so no publicity was allowed. Some of the things he tested on display in the [now unclassified] Atomic Museum in Old Town [Albuquerque NM], It was his pleasure to take his son Mark there and show him the exhibits. "I just had a marvelous wonderful time flying the hottest stuff in the sky" Guiling once said. John worked extensively with the then-new jet fighters, including the F-11, the first Air Force fighter capable of supersonic speed in level flight. Much of John's work involved flight tests to see how weapons systems would work in real world conditions. Some tests went better than others. He once described such an incident: "I was supposed to chase another fighter through a 4 g loop to get pictures of a bomb separation. Somehow the leader got into a 5 g pull up and I blacked out. My ears were still working and I heard someone say "turn left". I still remember wondering which way "left" was when you were going straight up while blacked out. Fortunately, we did not collide". The dawn of the jet era allowed planes to fly higher than ever before, and pilots like Guiling were among the first to see earth from 50,000 feet. A couple of things happened during those years that determined the course of the rest of his life. The Russians put Sputnik into orbit around the earth, thus beating the U.S. into space. American international ballistic missiles were capable of doing this but they were constrained because they were 'war weapons' and the goal was to do it with 'peaceful' missiles. That all changed immediately after Sputnik. The U. S. was in space a short time later with a tape recording broadcasting the President's message from space. It was put there by one of the military rocket boosters. The Air Force immediately switched focus from 'pilots are our top skill - train more pilots' to 'we need more engineers immediately'. Having half of an engineering education made John eligible for a two-year program at the Air Force Institute of Technology that would lead to Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering. His commander suggested that he take advantage of this opportunity which entailed a 6-year obligation to pay the Air Force back for their expenditure. That commitment put him at about the 12-year point in his military career. With the possibility of retiring at 20 years, that made him a think of a career in the Air Force. He took the educational assignment and did obtain a Bachelor of Science degree, thus being the first person in his extended family to obtain a college degree. A most significant event that happened during that time: John met, fell in love with and happily married Mary Lee Hammond, a beautiful young lady from Santa Fe, New Mexico. They had dated for a year and they were married before the transfer to the school. Two boys were born from that marriage, Mark Jay Guiling and Jeffrey Martin Guiling, while he was stationed at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio and they became the focus of their lives. His first post degree assignment was as a crew station design engineer at the Air Force Engineering facility at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio. The next assignment was as Deputy Director of the Operational Test and Evaluation of the new RF-4C at Shaw AFB, SC. That was desk duty but at least that involved direct association with the new flying machine. He also flew a lot on the side since by duty was flexible and he still loved to fly. Then one of those things out of the blue happened. The Air Force had requested added funding for more technical education of the personnel. They couldn't get enough volunteers for some of the graduate engineering programs, and they certainly did not want to tell Congress that they could not use the money. So they screened the records and assigned qualified people to study for advanced engineering degrees. John was one of those selected. He requested that he be sent to a civilian university since he had already been through the program at Wright-Patterson AFB for his bachelor's degree. They gave him his first choice, the University of Colorado at Boulder, CO. The commitment for this program was, as before, a six-year 'payback' to the Air Force. That put John well past the minimum of 20 years for retirement. Turning down additional education, and delaying his participation in the war in Vietnam, made the commitment worthwhile. This degree was a Master of Science in Aerospace Engineering.