Resources More Obituaries for John Guiling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Monroe Guiling

Obituary Condolences Flowers The engineering degrees gave him two skills as far as the Air Force was concerned. The needs of the Air Force always came first and almost all of the rest of his career he was assigned to desk duty. He kept an application for astronaut duty on file with NASA for many years. He was always rated as 'qualified' but never selected for training. The one time they let him do flying as his primary duty, was during the Vietnam War. He requested a flying slot and was assigned to fly the C-130E tactical transport. To a fighter pilot, the C-130 was a big flying machine. It took 5 people to do the job. It was a fine airplane and did its job well. The flying was mostly within the combat zone of South Vietnam so he amassed over 500 hours of combat time. He was awarded several ribbons; one was a Distinguished Flying Cross. Three Air Medals were awarded as well. The most dangerous thing he did was put that big bird down on very short strips, sometimes a rutted section of a road. He frequently carried 20,000 pounds of fuel in the cargo area to be offloaded at helicopter landing zones. That big bird was pushed to its limits time and time again. The saddest part of the mission was evacuation of the dead and wounded. The cost of war came into sharp focus to him and at least in later years, always kept his "Cost of Freedom" document to hand out to all that he would meet. Part of that document reads as follows: "Our top priority mission in that war was air evacuation of the wounded. The first person I had to pick up was a young fellow who had stepped on a land mine. It had blown off both of his legs and one of his arms. The remaining arm was being used for blood infusion. The medical people with him stated that he was on his 48th transfusion and that he faced the threat of hepatitis. Shortly after take off I was instructed to land at another strip down the coast. There they brought out a Vietnam boy about 10 years old that had been playing with a hand grenade when it went off. His body was covered but he was alive because his eyes would follow you as you moved about. I flew both to Saigon where the best medical treatment was available. My two sons were about his age. Every time I see a triple paraplegic I think of that soldier". During almost 20 years on flight status he had flown many types of aircraft and earned their highest aeronautical rating of Command Pilot. He had flown nearly 5000 hours. He had earned both a Bachelor's and Master's degrees in aero engineering. But, another bolt from the blue came near the end of his time in the Vietnam War. He was selected to be a weapons system manager in the Pentagon. He requested a different assignment, but to no avail. That was seen as an honor to be selected. That duty, coming immediately after the combat tour and the earning of a master's degree, did result in advancement in rank. Since he had several years of 'payback' time to serve he did not have a choice. Shortly after his arriving at the Pentagon, the Air Force decided that he, and a lot of staff people, were more important in the management work so he was removed from active flight status. The Pentagon duty involved being a Headquarters Air Force manager of several weapons systems and one major system. After he finished his 4-year 'tour' in the Pentagon, he was transferred to a suburban base that was the headquarters for the Air Force Research and Development Command. He served out his school commitment there and then requested retirement after serving 24 years and 4 months in the Air Force. The family selected a home in Round Rock, Texas in August 1977. The older son had completed high school before he left the DC area. John had a second career as a stockbroker. He lived and breathed airplanes but did not march well to a sales person's drummer. He was fired after about 5 years because he did not earn a lot of commission for himself and the firm. He tried real estate, first as a sales person, then as a broker. Mortgage interest rates then were in the 16-18 % range and it was not a good time to be in that industry. It was hard to find people who could qualify for loans with that high interest rates. He did this for 10 or more years. He withdrew from employment to care for his wife at their home after she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was about 65 at this time. An operation, then chemo and radiation, got the cancer but the treatment took its toll on her. She progressed into COPD [chronic obstructed pulmonary disease], metabolic syndrome, and diabetes. Peripheral Neuropathy followed the diabetes. Her heart stopped at about 8:00AM on 10 June 2005 in the bedroom at home. Her prayers were answered. She wanted to be the first to die since she did not want to be alone, and she wanted to die at home. She was buried in the National Cemetery at Santa Fe, NM, her hometown, a few days before their 47th wedding anniversary. Other tragedy followed John. Their younger son, Jeffrey, was found dead in his apartment in Houston, Texas on 20 May 2008 and Mark died on 1l June 20l1. John served several years as the treasurer of his church, The First United Methodists Church of Round Rock. This was at a time when the older church building on South Brown Street had become too small for their growing city. The church worshiped in the C. D. Flukes Middle School (lovingly referred to as The Lizard Church due to that school's mascot) for several years while they bought a larger site at 1004 North Mays Street and built the first building there which was called the Family Life Center (FLC). He liked to say he learned more about church finance than he ever wanted to know. Another long-term church duty was doing the KP for the United Methodist Men's weekly breakfast on Wednesdays at 6:15 am. He said that KP was the only skill that the Air Force taught him that the church needed. The dishwasher machine was named the 'The Guiling' at some point. When the church kitchen was upgraded, the dishwasher's name was upgraded as well to 'The Guiling Too'. Charity work was something he enjoyed and was his passion since March 13, 1986. He was treasurer of The Round Rock Area Serving Center for about 14 years and continued as a volunteer. He was in his 33rd year as a volunteer when these notes were prepared. Early in his time as treasurer he noted that their largest out go was helping people pay their electric bills. One year that amounted to something over $41,000.00. He recalled that he became a donor to the TXU electric utility charity when they moved to Round Rock in 1977. He put the two facts together and wrote a letter to TXU. He asked why The Round Rock Area Serving Center, where he volunteered could not receive some of the money that he and others donated. TXU responded with a telephone call and some forms that needed to be completed. He completed the paper work and shipped it back to the company. Since then TXU has sent the charity checks totaling over $1.8 million to assist Round Rock Area citizens. John Guiling's huge heart and dedication are one of the Round Rock Community's legacies that will positively impact untold numbers of people's futures and families' futures from this point forward. John Guiling's life was a life well-lived and his legacy was, is, and will be, an inspiration to others. John would have wanted a chance to say good-bye to all his friends but unfortunately, that was not possible. John suffered serious injuries from an automobile accident and per his wishes as expressed in his estate planning documents, plus as expressed verbally to many, all extraordinary life support efforts were discontinued on April 23, 2019 and John passed away peacefully soon thereafter. John is survived by two brothers, Guy Willard Guiling of Dallas, Texas, and Norman Dale Guiling of Dallas, Texas, numerous nephews and nieces, and by daughter-in-law Kathy Youngblood who met John & Mary Lee in 1983. After the passing of John's son Mark in 2011, Kathy remained a good friend and close confidante to John and over the past 5 years he enjoyed a standing Sunday lunch with Kathy which at his insistence was always at Luby's because he could 'see his food before ordering it'. John is also survived by many dear friends that were close to him, including Ed Roberts with whom he shared dinner every Thursday. A Memorial service is planned to honor and remember the life of John Guiling on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at The First United Methodists Church of Round Rock, 1004 North Mays Street, Round Rock. Donations to The Round Rock Area Serving Center, 1099 E. Main Street, Round Rock, would be appreciated. John, we will all miss you greatly! Rest in Peace. Published in Austin American-Statesman on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.