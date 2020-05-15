Home

John Neal Bubb

John Neal Bubb Obituary
BUBB, John Neal John Neal Bubb died on May 10th, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 84 years old. Dr. Bubb was born in Weiser, Idaho and grew up with his four siblings in Huntington, Oregon. He went on to study at Oregon State University and completed his doctorate in geology at Indiana University. During his 35 year career with Exxon, he lived and worked in Southeast Asia, England and Houston. Dr. Bubb's accomplishments include oil discoveries in Malaysia, publishing an influential textbook, and serving on Exxon's executive advisory board. His greatest joy was his family. He dearly loved his wife Janet Jo, his children Robbin and Johnny, and his grandchildren Elijah, Micah, Miriam and Clara.
Published in Austin American-Statesman on May 15, 2020
